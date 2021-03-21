Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first half of workweek

NEW YORK — You’ll need sunglasses and a light jacket Sunday as temperatures will reach into the 60s with sunny skies throughout the day.

Monday will offer a repeat performance of this seasonably mild and sunny weather, as high pressure remains in control.

A storm system will approach from the plains states by mid-week, bringing some clouds and a slight chance of rain, but temperatures will stay in the lower 60s.

A much bigger rain threat is expected to arrive on Friday as another storm system moves through the tri-state area.