NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days keeping tranquil weather over the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable.

The high will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and colder as a dry front will move through the area. Winds will shift to the north bringing more chilly air out of Canada. The high will be 39 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly milder as high pressure continues to influence the weather in the area. The high will be 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as winds will shift to the south bringing milder air into the region. The high will be 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild as high pressure will move offshore and a front will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for much of the region.