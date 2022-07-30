NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend kicked off with mostly sunny skies and less humidity across the tri-state area as high pressure brings drier air from Canada. The high temperature for Saturday will be 87 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. With the exception of increasing clouds in the afternoon, high pressure remains in control of the weekend weather. The high temperature tomorrow will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs

Monday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day as a front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s over coastal spots.