The very mild temperatures that have been ongoing for much of the winter season will continue for the week ahead.

Temperatures soared into the upper 50s for most of the region on Monday, while some spots in New Jersey climbed into the lower 60s. Record highs were tied in Islip and broken at Kennedy Airport on Monday. We expect to see more of the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday before the next system brings rain and cools things down.

A few clouds will be around early on Monday evening, otherwise skies will be generally clear. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower 40s overnight.

Valentine’s Day will be a delightful day featuring generally sunny skies. While it will not be as warm as Monday, temperatures will remain well above normal with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

A warm front will lift through the region on Wednesday, bringing the clouds back around. There may be a shower as well, but it should stay dry for most. Temperatures are expected to jump to around 60 in the afternoon.

The warm temperatures will continue on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. An approaching storm system will bring rain sometime during the afternoon or evening hours and continue into the night.

The rain will linger through at least the first part of Friday before it starts to taper off. With the passage of a cold front, a gusty, northerly wind will make temperatures tumble, dropping from the mid and upper 50s, down into the 40s by the afternoon. The falling temperatures will continue into the night before leveling off in the mid to upper 20s late.

Saturday will actually feel like a winter day. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 30s, but it will feel much colder thanks to the brisk wind. The good news is that while the cold air comes in fast, it will depart quickly, too.

On Sunday, temperatures will recover nicely. Expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s, under a mix of sun and clouds. By Monday of next week, we may already see highs back into the lower 50s.