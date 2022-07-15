The stationary front that brought scattered thunderstorms to portions of the region will continue to remain just to the south of the area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with lower humidity as drier air settles in to the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as the stationary front will slowly meander to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early with showers and thunderstorms moving in later in the day. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will bring air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, mid-90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and even warmer as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 95 in the city, low to mid 90s in the suburbs.