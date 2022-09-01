The first day of September was another gem featuring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. As high pressure slides right over the region, winds will calm down, and it may be on the chilly side for parts of the region on Thursday night. By Friday, the sun will be back and stick around into Saturday and most of Sunday. Heading into Labor Day, things start to get iffy as a storm system brings the chance of showers and storms. While we need the rain, it may spoil part of the holiday weekend.

Thursday night will feature generally clear skies. Winds will generally be light, allowing temperatures to cool down quite a bit. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s in the city, while the vast majority will be in the 50s. Some outlying spots well north could end up dropping into the mid-40s.

Friday will feature more of the same. Skies will be sunny, with temperatures topping out at around 80 degrees in the city.

To start the holiday weekend, skies will remain sunny on Saturday. As the area of high pressure moves offshore, the winds will shift more southerly, which will start to bring in the humidity during the latter part of the day. Temperatures will moderate into the lower 80s.

Much of Sunday looks to be dry, but the humidity will continue to climb as temperatures top out in the mid-80s. Late in the day, a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm could develop well ahead of an approaching cold front.

A wave of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary on Labor Day, which could bring the chance of showers and storms during the day. It is too soon to say if the day is a washout, but it is on the table. Due to the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures may struggle to hit 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, the frontal boundary will slow down and possibly stall to the south on Tuesday. That will keep the chance of showers in the forecast, especially during the first part of the day. Expect highs to be around 80 degrees.

By Wednesday, an area of high pressure should move in, bringing back the sunshine with highs in the mid-80s