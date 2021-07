NEW YORK — Saturday looks to be a top 10 kind of day. It will be sunny and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

Most of Sunday looks fine, however, a storm system will start to move into the region later in the day. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

The storm system should clear out by the time the Monday morning commute gets underway. The afternoon will be very nice with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.