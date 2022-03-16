NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be in control of the weather again Wednesday before sliding offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures well above normal. The high will be 65 in the city, mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The St. Patrick’s Day parade looks to be wet as showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 57 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain as another storm system will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cooler as high pressure will slowly move back into the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will remain well above average. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move east of the region. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.