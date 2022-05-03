NEW YORK (PIX 11)– Partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected Tuesday in the New York and New Jersey area.

Tuesday’s high will be 65 degrees in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Thursday. Temperatures could reach 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain as a storm system will pass through the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for much of the region.