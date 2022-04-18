NEW YORK (PIX11) — Plenty of sunshine will be seen early this morning, but don’t let those bright skies fool you. Conditions will go downhill as the day progresses, thanks to a late-season nor’easter heading our way.

Most of the day should remain dry, but the raindrops are expected to begin falling sometime after 6 p.m. Monday evening. Those heading out to the Mets game at 7:10 p.m. should be on alert for a possible delay or even cancellation as some wet weather is possible around game time.

The heaviest rain will be seen between midnight and about 4 a.m.; a good 1 to 2 inches could fall over the entire region during that time. The strongest winds will be blowing during the same time range, as well. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible, especially along the Jersey coast and the south shore of Long Island.

Areas further to the north and west will escape the rain and wind; instead, they will see up to a foot of snow dumped on them. Look for the storm to begin heading out of the area late Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s.

Wednesday will be on the cool side as well, but the second half of the week is looking much more spring-like as temperatures warm back into the mid-60s. Another round of showers is possible Thursday, but they will likely be spotty in nature. Friday is looking partly sunny with highs around 70.