NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore on Tuesday as a cold front will work its way into the region from the west.

Morning sunshine is expected to give way to afternoon clouds with temperatures that will be a bit cooler than Monday’s. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as the front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early as a weak area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers as a storm system will move through the area from the west. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 79 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.