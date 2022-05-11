NEW YORK (PIX11) — The stubborn storm system that has been meandering offshore for the past several days will drift westward later in the day.

Early sunshine can be expected on Wednesday, which increasing clouds will follow in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny as the storm system will continue to move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of late-day showers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers as low pressure will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of a scattered shower. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure will once again dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.