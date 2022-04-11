NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a warm front will approach the region from the west. Sunny skies are expected through the early afternoon followed by increasing clouds Monday evening. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 71 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler as winds will shift onshore for much of the day. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as winds will shift to the southwest and air from the Gulf of Mexico will work its way into the region. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, mid-70s over coastal regions, near 80 degrees over inland spots.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.