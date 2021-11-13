Sunny morning before rain, gusty winds roll in Saturday

Saturday starts out with sunny skies. Toward the middle part of the day, the second cold front will bring a line of scattered showers that could bring a quick downpour, along with a gusty wind in excess of 30 mph. To the north, temperatures aloft will be cold enough to produce some snow in the higher elevations. Before the front arrives, temperatures will end up in the upper 50s to around 60.

Once the front passes, the winds will shift to the northwest and cold air will rush into the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Saturday night, with wind chills expected to be in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

No rain is expected on Sunday, but the chill will be in. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s as a northerly breeze continues. Wind chill values will likely stay in the low to mid 40s during the day.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 50s to around 60 during the middle part of the week, but a cold front will bring showers on Thursday. Temperatures will then drop back into the low to mid 50s by next Friday.