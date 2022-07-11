NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the beginning of the work week before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and more humid, with afternoon thunderstorms developing as a cold front works its way in from the west. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, especially north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the low 90s over inland sections, and in the low to mid 80s for coastal spots.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and less humid as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure centers itself over the region. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with a high of 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.