Sunny, milder day Tuesday as things start to warm up a bit

The week started on a chilly note. Fortunately, it was also quiet after all the severe weather on Saturday.

High pressure moving into the region will keep things dry and tranquil for the next few days. Temperatures will be on the climb, but cooler air will return Friday and stick around into early next week.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies as high pressure slides across the region. Temperatures will be a bit milder than Monday, climbing to around 50 degrees.

A freeze watch as been issued for Staten Island on Tuesday night as temperatures could drop to around freezing for the first time. A frost advisory may be issued for the rest of the city with temperatures expected to drop into the mid 30s.

Winds will shift more southwesterly on Wednesday. That will help bring up the temperature into the upper 50s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will climb further into the mid 60s on Thursday, but a cold front will bring some scattered showers late in the day and at night.

Cooler air then returns as the week comes to a close. Temperatures will only climb to around 50 degrees in the afternoon on Friday.

The chill will continue into the weekend. Highs could be in the upper 40s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be more seasonable on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s, but there will be the chance for some showers as another storm system arrives.