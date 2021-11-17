Temps climbing before tumbling into the weekend

Winds will start to shift more southwesterly on Wednesday. That will help bring temperatures up into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with highs climbing possibly to 70 in some areas.

Late in the day, skies will cloud up as a cold front starts to move into the region. Showers will develop during the evening hours, but it should taper off during the wee hours of the morning.

The winds will shift back to the northwest and that will bring down the temperatures once again.

A gusty breeze will develop and that will keep temperatures in the 40s all day on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the winds will ease, and that should help bring temperatures back into the low to mid 50s.

Monday will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but another cold front will bring scattered showers, then cool temperatures down into 40s through the middle part of next week.