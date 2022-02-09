Sunny, mild Wednesday in NY, NJ after a frigid morning

You’ll have to bundle up when you head out Wednesday morning, but thankfully you won’t need as many layers by the afternoon as things warm up a bit.

High pressure will pass to the south of the region as a weak front works its way in from the west. We can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 50 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will continue to be form the south bringing mild air into the area. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 30 degrees in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold with temperatures win the low 30s for much of the area.