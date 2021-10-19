Sunny, mild Tuesday before mid-week warm up

The week started on a cool note as temperatures dropped into the 40s at night and failed to reach 60 degrees during the day for first time since the end of May.

After another cooler day Tuesday, temperatures will be on the upswing, climbing well above normal by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, high pressure will dominate the weather for the region, bringing milder temps, along with sunny skies. We’ll see a high of 65 in the city and mid 60s for the suburbs.

We’ll see even more sunshine and warmer temps on Wednesday as winds shift to the southwest. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 75 in the city.

Thursday starts off sunny but clouds could increase by the afternoon as a cold front works its way into the region from the west. The high temp will be around 76 in the city, with temps in the mid 70s for the suburbs.

Things start to cool off a bit again Friday, with a high temperature of 68 in the city. We’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds as we end the week.

Temps will continue to drop into the weekend, but at least things will probably remain dry.