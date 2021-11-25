Enjoy a sunny, mild Thanksgiving before the chill returns

Thanksgiving 2021 is looking good. Winds are light so the balloons will fly. Overall, temps will start chilly for the parade, but we end up with milder temps, close to seasonable, with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will increase into Thanksgiving night, and showers come in to the tri-state area around midnight west of the city and for Long Island around 3 a.m.

The rain will last through around mid-morning on Friday, so early shoppers should bring the umbrella. There could be some flakes mixed in, especially at the end, north and west of the city. A cold front sweeps the rain away and it turns windy Friday with highs only in the mid 40s.

Saturday is the better half of the true weekend, despite chilly temps. Highs are in the 40s region-wide. It should remain dry, but there could be isolated flurries especially north and west.

For Sunday, we’re watching an area of low pressure coming in from the Upper Midwest. You know the drill that as it hits the coast in our region, it’ll spawns a stronger low just offshore. So we do have the chance, this Sunday, for our first flakes of the season.

Right now, we’re looking at a forecast of rain and snow showers Sunday with highs near 40. The snow may reach the coast as the second low forms and pulls away quickly into Monday morning. Any more specifics will be known in the next 24-36 hours.

Temps remain chilly next week.