Sunny, mild Monday before rain returns Tuesday

High pressure will slowly move offshore into the Atlantic on Monday, bringing milder air to much of the region for the next few days.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with winds from the southwest. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain developing in the afternoon as a front will slowly approach the region from the west. Temperatures will continue to be above average with a high of 56 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will feel more like spring with a high of 66 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow as a storm system will move through the region early in the day. The high temperature will be 36 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.