Skies were slow to clear on Tuesday as a low pressure system drifted out to sea. For the rest of the week, it is looking all good with temperatures staying above normal. Heading into Marathon Weekend, temperatures will be well above normal with highs climbing into the 70s.

Tuesday night will feature clear skies with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s. Some outlying spots will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a very mild day as temperatures get close to 70 in the city. Many spots to the west and north will see highs in the lower 70s. A frontal boundary moves in during the day, but it should stay dry with nothing more than a few clouds.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool down a touch for Thursday, but it will still be a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A warming trend comes back on Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

It looks to be quite warm for Marathon Weekend as the southwesterly winds continue. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

For the runners, expect it to be balmy at the start of the race on Sunday morning with temperatures expected to be in the mid 60s. For all runners and spectators, it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.