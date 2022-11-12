NEW YORK (PIX11) — A few leftover showers lingered into Saturday morning as the remnants of post-tropical Nicole exited the tri-state region.

Winds will diminish and the sun will come out during the day. It will still be on the mild side, with temperatures near 70 during the day. Heading into the latter part of Saturday, the winds will shift to the northwest and bring down the temperatures quickly.

A weak disturbance could bring the threat of a shower Sunday morning. Otherwise, the story will be a brisk northwesterly wind bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 50s in the city during the day, and some suburbs will see highs in the 40s.

The core of the cold moves in early next week as high pressure settles into the region. It will be sunny, but afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.