NEW YORK — As high pressure settles in across the eastern half of the nation, we’ll see a stretch of dry, pleasant days that will last through the rest of the week.

After a cooler start Wednesday, expect sunny skies through the afternoon and a high temperature of 78 in the city and mid-70s for the suburbs.

It will also be very comfortable as the humidity dips down.

We’ll see more of the same Thursday as temperatures hold in the mid the upper 70s.

On Friday, a couple clouds associated with a frontal boundary offshore may slide closer to the coast and the winds will start to shift more southwesterly. That will bring the temperatures up toward 80 and the humidity will also be on the climb.

Through the weekend, the warming trend will continue with highs approaching the mid to upper 80s and humidity back on the rise. The risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially on Sunday.

Things will start to feel more like summer next week.