Tuesday ended up being gorgeous as temperatures exceeded expectations. Highs topped out closer to 70 degrees in the city, but the sea breeze kept temperatures along the coast in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine, but the sea breeze may limit the warmth in the city this time. Unfortunately, a storm system looks to make St. Patrick’s Day damper with rain and cooler conditions.

A weak disturbance will pass to the north Tuesday night and possibly bring a few passing showers during the evening hours. Areas to the north of the city will have the best chance of seeing the light shower. The rest of the region should stay dry as temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks like it will be another day full of sunshine. We may see a sea breeze develop in the afternoon, limiting temperatures into the lower 60s. Interior sections west of the cit, may see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A storm system from the south will pass off the coast on Thursday. bringing some rain through the entire day. Most of it looks to be on the lighter side, so it may not necessarily make St. Patrick’s Day festivities a total wash. Any rain showers should be over with by the evening hours. The rain and clouds will make it a little cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s during the day.

By Friday, get ready for big warm up. Under sunny skies, winds shift back to the southwest and temperatures are going to soar toward 70 degrees during the day.

Saturday will also be another mild day with highs around 60, but a cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers. Cooler air then follows behind for Sunday, the start of spring. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Officially, spring begins at 11:33 am.