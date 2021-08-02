Sunny, gorgeous Monday for a pleasant start to August

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Behind a cold front that moved into the area, sunshine returns on Monday for a gorgeous, enjoyable day.

We can expect a partly-to-mostly sunny Monday with highs in the low 80s across the area, and a slight dip in the humidity, as well.

A system offshore will bring in some clouds again on Tuesday, but we should stay dry. Temperatures will feel similar to Monday.

With high temperatures right around 80 through the middle of the workweek, it’s a pleasant start to the month of August.

The next chance of storms comes Thursday, with the summer heat returning by Friday.

