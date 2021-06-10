Sunny, enjoyable Thursday after string of hot, humid days comes to an end

NEW YORK — Temperatures climbed to 90 degrees on Wednesday for the fourth day in a row — and that heat sparked up more thunderstorms in the afternoon.

However, after the stretch of scorching, humid and stormy days, Thursday is looking like the day to get outside and play.

Early Thursday morning, some clouds remained that slightly hindered the viewing of a partial solar eclipse. The event was already ongoing at sunrise and coverage peaked out at around 80% around 5:30 a.m.

If heading to see the eclipse, please take proper safety precautions. According to NASA, it is never safe to look directly at the sun’s rays, even if the sun is partly or mostly obscured. When watching the partial solar eclipse, you must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if you want to face the sun. Solar viewing or eclipses glasses are not regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun.

Any leftover clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies for the rest of Thursday. It will feel much better with the lower levels of humidity in place. Highs are expected to be right around 80 degrees.

The cooling trend continues into Friday. An area of high pressure moves well offshore bringing in an easterly wind. That will keep temperatures in the mid 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to climb once again. Saturday looks to be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. Expect more of the same with highs in the mid 80s, but a frontal boundary will bring the risk of a late-day thunderstorm. Regardless, much of the day will be dry.

The threat of a thunderstorm will linger into next week, but much of the period will remain dry with temperatures ranging between 80 and 85 degrees.