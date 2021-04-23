NEW YORK --- After a chilly start to Friday, the afternoon ended on a pleasant note as temperatures returned into the lower 60s.

High pressure will bring another nice and warmer day on Saturday, but a storm system will arrive bringing rain from late Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

Skies will remain generally clear Friday night and winds will continue to diminish. Temperatures will trail down to around 50 degrees in the city, while the surrounding suburbs will end up in the 40s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day featuring a good deal of sunshine for the first half of the day, the clouds will be on the increase. A southwesterly wind should help bring temperatures up into the low to mid 70s in the city and points inland. Along the coast and points east of the city, and onshore flow should keep temperatures in the 60s.

A storm system will approach from the Southeastern US and pass just off the coast of the Tri-State Region bringing rain starting late Saturday night and continue into the midday hours on Sunday. The rain could be on the heavier side especially at around daybreak on Sunday morning causing ponding on area roadways. Rainfall amounts look to end up at around an inch.

As the storm heads into New England, we may be able to dry out with some breaks of sun during the afternoon. Temperatures may make their way into the mid 60s.

Heading into the next week, a Bermuda High sets up and that will bring a significant warm-up across the East Coast. In the city, temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s on Monday. By the middle part of the week, we could see temperatures approaching lower 80s.