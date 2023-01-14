NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter returned today, with the first trace of snowfall for the year coming down Saturday morning.

We didn’t see much in terms of accumulation, but it was still a beautiful way to start the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s for much of Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s thanks to a slow-moving storm system that sat offshore and continued to contribute to gusty winds.

Saturday night will be cold featuring biting wind chills. There’s a chance more flurries will develop across the area off and on again tonight, but still just looking at only a trace. In addition, temperatures to drop between the 20s and 30s, but with the gusts approaching 30 mph at times, it will feel more like the teens during the late-night hours.

Sunday looks to feature more sunshine than Saturday. Temps will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue, especially during the first half of the day. Expect it to continue to feel more like the 20s for much of the day. In the afternoon, the wind chill may approach the lower 30s. Off the coast, an ocean storm looks to develop along the frontal boundary and could throw back some more clouds into the region.

The winds should finally ease on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, there will be a good deal of sunshine, making it a pleasant day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. On Tuesday, the area is likely to see another round of rainfall.