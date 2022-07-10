NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dry and mostly sunny day is expected Sunday as high-pressure slides across the area. Temperatures will run around the low to mid-80s.

Folks looking to soak up some sun along the shore should note that a moderate to high risk of rip currents is expected along beaches.

Monday will feel like more of the same in New York City, as high pressure remains in place, expect more sunshine and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be a bit warmer but will remain in the low to mid-80s before soaring into the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and storms also arrive across the area on Tuesday, as a slow-moving cold front approaches the region. The bulk of these storms will impact most of the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The storm prediction center has placed portions of the tri-state area in a marginal to a slight risk of severe storms. The system passes to the south Wednesday with high-pressure building through Friday allowing for drier conditions to end the work week.