NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of warm and muggy days, temperatures will return to seasonable levels and the humidity will take a dive.

Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the area, and fresh dry air will be in place. Umbrellas can be put aside for a while, as no rain is likely until the weekend.

The heat will return later in the week, so air conditioners should be put on standby. Temperatures are expected to be at or above the 90-degree mark in many locations Thursday through Saturday, and a number of areas could see their first heat wave of the season. The humidity will be on the rise as well. A few showers and storms are expected to bring relief late Saturday into Sunday.