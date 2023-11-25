NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a chilly but bright start to the weekend as temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s for most, with clear skies ahead.

That changes overnight, though, as clouds begin to trickle in. By mid-afternoon on Sunday, showers and storms will make their way into the tristate area, pushing out by early Monday morning.

This upcoming week will be a rather uneventful one, a mix of sun and clouds as well as chilly temperatures.

Tuesday will be the coldest, with Central Park expected to reach 37 degrees as a high and 29 degrees as a low.