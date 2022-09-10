NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend kicked off on a sunny note with temperatures in the city near the 85-degree mark, low to mid-80s in the suburbs, with the humidity across the area on the comfortable side.

As Saturday night rolls around, more clouds and temperatures dipping into the 70s are expected.

Sunday will also start dry. However, a few disturbances heading in the area’s direction will allow clouds to thicken quickly throughout the day. There is a threat of some showers, mainly Sunday evening, as the disturbances get closer late Sunday night. The temperatures should, however, remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thereafter, Monday through at least Tuesday, the disturbance is slow to move, so a chance of showers at any given time is expected. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder as the air destabilizes. With that in mind, a few areas risk receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding.

On the flip side, rain is still needed as much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought. Temperatures are forecasted to remain around the 80-degree mark with a slight increase in humidity.

The remainder of the week looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.