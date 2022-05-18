NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move away from the area Wednesday as a weak storm system will approach the region from the west.

Folks can expect sunshine in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high will be in the low 70s across the New York City area.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain early as winds will shift to the south later in the day. The high temperature will be around 73 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer as air from the Gulf of Mexico will settle into the region. The high temperature will be near 80 in New York City and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees in the city and surrounding area and in the low to mid 80s over coastal spots.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler as winds will shift to the north bringing Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be around 70 in the city and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-70s for much of the region.