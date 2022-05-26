NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a stationary front hanging out nearby, the sun and clouds have been battling it out for control of the skies since Tuesday.

Round One of this atmospheric face-off went to the clouds. Evidence was seen in the temperatures on Tuesday as afternoon highs were 5 to 10 degrees below normal. The sun took Round Two Wednesday as skies were bright throughout the entire day, and afternoon highs exceeded 70 degrees in many locations. Round Three is set for Thursday. The sun is the heavy favorite through early afternoon, but the clouds could come roaring back later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As for Friday, a barrage of clouds from a low-pressure storm system will plow into the region and bring a few showers and storms with it. The bulk of the rain will fall Friday afternoon and evening and may linger into Saturday morning.

The good news is that the sun is expected to return Saturday afternoon and stick around through the beginning of next week. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s.

