NEW YORK — High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days, giving us a break from the rain and a beautiful stretch that will last through the weekend.

On Friday, an area of high pressure will move into the Great Lakes, bringing in a stiff northwesterly breeze during the day. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon will keep temperatures in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend should look great. High pressure will settle around the region keeping us generally sunny on both days.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday with clear skies. A southwesterly wind will develop on Sunday and that will help bring temperatures up into the mid 80s.

On Monday, temperatures will warm up further into the mid to upper 80s, but a frontal boundary will inch closer to the city from the north. The risk of a late day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as a result.