A very warm Thursday added fuel to an approaching cold front, creating strong to severe thunderstorms late in afternoon and early evening. Newark soared to 88 degrees, tying their record high for the day and it was also the warmest day since September of last year. Islip reached 73 degrees which also tied the record high for the date. Thankfully, the storms will move out rather quickly, leaving us with a beautiful Friday.

Any lingering rain showers should taper early in the evening on Thursday. The rest of the night will feature clearing skies with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees.

High pressure moves in on Friday, making it a pleasant day for a ballgame in Citi Field. While it will not be as warm as Thursday, it will be sunny as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

Saturday starts out fine with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. A storm system will bring back the chance for additional showers in the afternoon and evening.

Easter Sunday will be much cooler as a northerly wind develops. Temperatures will back down into the mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

It remains on the cool side on Monday. It will remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will inch upward into the upper 50s