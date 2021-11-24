Mother Nature is cooperating for Thanksgiving 2021.

While wind was an issue on Tuesday, making it feel more like the 30s during the day, it will diminish allowing for a slight warm-up heading into the holiday.

Wednesday is a big travel day and weather will not be a factor.

On Wednesday, expect nothing but sunshine. The winds will be on the light side and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day will start out with plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the west. As a result, it will not be an issue for the balloons.

Temperatures will eventually top out in the mid 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase especially during the latter half of the day as a cold front approaches. Thankfully, any showers associated with the front should hold off until the late evening or overnight hours.

A few lingering showers will be possible early on Friday, but skies will start to clear out. Winds will start to shift to the northwest keeping temperatures in the upper 40s.

Much cooler air arrives during the weekend as a gusty northwesterly wind develops. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for both Saturday and Sunday, but it may feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s as the winds may gust to over 30 mph.

As everyone returns to work next Monday, it will remain chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.