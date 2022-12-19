NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tranquil start to the workweek will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk wind to the New York City area Monday. The high temperatures will be 39 in the city, and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will also be sunny and chilly as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 38 degrees in the city, and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in the city, and the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing later in the day as a storm system approaches the area from the south. The rain may mix with snow over the northern and western suburbs. Gusty winds from the south will bring unseasonably mild air into the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, the low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and winds as low pressure will move through the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 60 in the city, and upper 50s in the suburbs.