NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sunny but chilly Sunday is on tap in the New York City area.

There will be plenty of afternoon sun but the highs will only reach the low to mid-40s.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled as a slow-moving system is expected to reach the area Tuesday through Wednesday. A secondary system threatens the region late Thursday into Friday. The systems could produce a couple of inches of rain.

But temperatures will rise again, reaching the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Look for dry conditions by next weekend.