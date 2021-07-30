Sunny, calm Friday into a cooler, enjoyable weekend

NEW YORK — Thursday was a wicked day of severe weather with tornado warnings in Essex County as well as Central New Jersey.

At one point, the National Weather Service indicated that a large tornado was observed in the Trenton area, labeling it as a “particularly dangerous situation.”

Things were sunny and much calmer by daybreak Friday, and the enjoyable weather should continue into the weekend.

Friday will continue to be a mostly sunny day with highs only reaching around 80 degrees and humidity on the decline. The winds will pick up in the afternoon as a secondary cold front passes.

No showers are expected, but winds will kick up from the northwest with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Saturday looks to be a wonderful day with lots of sunshine. It will be very comfortable as temperatures top out in the upper 70s to around 80 across the region.

Most of Sunday looks okay with highs in the lower 80s. The day should start out with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will approach late bringing the chance of showers.

The cooler than average temperatures will continue into next week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s on Monday.