NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s a perfect day for Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations.

Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny conditions with the exception of the far eastern sections of Long Island and Connecticut where there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The work week will be off to a nice start. New York City can expect low dewpoints and temperatures to be more seasonable on Monday with a high near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday marks the summer solstice, and it arrives with a drop in the afternoon highs and the chance for some showers and storms moving across the area during the second half of the day.

Plan to keep the umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as wet weather is likely at some point each day.