NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a brutally cold holiday weekend, there will be one more day of below-freezing temperatures in the New York City area before the weather warms up by midweek.

Despite the sunshine and decreased winds, Monday’s afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s in most areas.

The conditions get warmer midweek. Temperatures will make their way into the 40s and a few 50s are possible on Thursday and Friday. Even milder weather is possible on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.