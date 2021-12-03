Sunny Friday as wind, colder temps return ahead of the weekend

After a delightful Thursday with temperatures soaring into the upper 50s, the warmth has already come to an end — for now.

High pressure brings cool Canadian air back to our area Friday, making it feel closer to seasonable for December.

Temperatures dropped to the lower 40s by daybreak Friday, but the strong gusts made it feel even colder.

It will remain blustery throughout the day on Friday. Despite the ample sunshine, highs will stay in the mid 40s in the afternoon. The winds may ease a touch, but it will feel no better than the upper 30s during the day.

Saturday will feature of mix of sun and clouds as a weak area of low pressure passes well south of the region. The high will be about 47 in the city and in the upper 40s for the suburbs.

Sunday should start out sunny, but clouds will likely increase into the afternoon as a storm system approaches the area from the west. Rain will develop into the evening hours, with a high temp of 48 in the city and upper 40s in the suburbs.

Things could warm up again on Monday, but it will unfortunately be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure moves through the region.