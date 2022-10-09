NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in New York City as temperatures warmed into the low and mid-60s across the area.

The sunshine and dry conditions remain in place as skies will become mostly clear after sunset. But the temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Columbus Day is looking bright as well, and temperatures will increase a few degrees. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 60s. It will stay dry for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures flirt with the 70-degree mark.

Our next chance of rain comes on Thursday as a cold front enters the area. Showers are expected to develop during the afternoon hours and then turn into a steady rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Some areas could see an inch of rain.

Cooler conditions are expected next weekend.