Sunny, breezy Monday kicks off mostly gorgeous week

NEW YORK — In the wake of a storm system that brought beneficial rain to the tri-state region Sunday, strong wind gusts will lingeer through Monday morning.

The day will feel a bit chilly early on, but strong sunshine will help us rebound to high temperatures in the mid 60s by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday is a gorgeous day, with highs around 70 under a mix of clouds and sun.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, and possibly of the whole year so far! It’ll be a sunny day with high temperatures easily reaching the 80s in most of the area.

The only exception will be along the beach, where cold Atlantic water will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.