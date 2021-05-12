Sunny, breezy Wednesday before warmer end to the week

NEW YORK — Cooler-than-usual temperatures continue across the region Wednesday, but things start to warm up a bit later in the week.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the tri-state area again Wednesday.

There will be plenty of sun but it will be breezy, which will likely prohibit us from hitting 70 degrees.

The high temperature Wednesday will be around 68 in the city and upper 60s for the suburbs.

Heading into the latter part of the week, we should see a slight warmup as the jetstream weakens. As a result, temperatures should climb slightly, topping out at around 70 degrees Thursday and a bit higher Friday.

Looking into the weekend. It is shaping up to mainly dry with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s. We’ll have to watch if a few weak disturbance sparks up a passing afternoon shower on both days. The chances at this point are very low and shouldn’t affect any weekend plans.

Heading into next week, we may see a better chance for showers sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s.