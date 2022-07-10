It was another bright and pleasant day in and around the five boroughs on Sunday as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 80s across the area.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 83 degrees, just 2 degrees below normal. Those of you along the coast were slightly cooler, as many locations stayed in the 70s. Humidity levels remained low as well.

As we move into the evening hours Sunday, you can expect the dry conditions to stay in place under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall through the 70s.

Enjoy that low humidity while you can though because hotter and muggier conditions are on the way. Temperatures are expected to top the 90-degree mark on Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly even Thursday in parts of the region. The humidity will increase as well, and in a steamy air mass like that, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop.