NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are beginning to warm up in the city and are expected to continue throughout the week.

High pressure will pass to the south of the region today and then move offshore later in the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to average. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the south later in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy as a front will drift toward the area from the west. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 75 in the city, and a low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool as high pressure will move toward the area from the south. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, with low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 60s for much of the region.