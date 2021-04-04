Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

NEW YORK — Temperatures have rebounded from Friday’s winter chill, with highs topping out in the 60s this weekend.

You can expect a rinse and repeat scenario with daytime temps in the low to mid-60s under sunny skies through Thursday. Even though there’s no threat to the previous records, expect about a five departure from normal highs.

However, the dry streak will eventually come to an end. We are closely watching an area of low pressure that will remain stationary off the coast of Nova Scotia.

This setup will allow for gusty winds across the tri-state area into Monday. When you combine the gusty winds and low relative humidity, there is an increased threat for wildfires.

Winds are slated to diminish by Monday night under mostly clear skies. There will also be a series of disturbances that will bring unsettled weather to the area. Right now, it looks like rain will stay south of the city, but there could be a few showers in south Jersey Tuesday and Wednesday.

Finally expected rain to arrive across the area Friday with showers possible over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 50s.